Coronavirus Live Updates| India’s Active COVID-19 Caseload Currently Stands At 3,397

COVID-19 Live Updates: China Records A 70 Per Cent Spike In COVID-19 Hospitalization In January

A mock drill is likely to conducted in all hospitals across the country on December 27 to ensure operational readiness for management of COVID-19.

As on December 24, India has 3,397 active COVID-19 cases, with daily positivity reported at 0.01 per cent. The country's COVID-19 Vaccination coverage has exceeded 220 crore (2,20,04,04,945 till 24 December 2022 morning).

With cases of COVID-19 increasing rapidly in some countries, India is making all efforts to prepare for any possible COVID surge in the country. The Centre has asked states and UTs to conduct dry runs in the hospitals to take stock of existing hospital capacities for COVID emergency, including availability of beds, logistic requirements and healthcare workers. As per news agency reports, the country is likely to conduct nationwide mock drills in hospitals on December 27.

In its letter , the Union Health Ministry has also asked to the states and UTs to ensure requisite public health measures and other arrangements are put in place to minimise spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming festivities and New Year celebrations. They have been asked to maintain and strengthen focus on TestTrack-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

States have also been told to monitor and report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases on a regular basis for detecting the early rising trend of cases.

