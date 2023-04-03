live

Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID On The Rise In India Again, Country Reports Fastest Weekly Surge Since 3rd Wave

India is witnessing a sudden surge in daily COVID-19 cases. The most dangerous strain at the moment is the XBB.1.16 which is causing maximum cases in the country. Scroll down to know all the COVID-related news from India.

In the last couple of days, India has seen an exponential rise in the daily COVID-19 cases count. According to the latest report by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country logged its highest single-day Covid tally in six months on Sunday with over 3,800 fresh cases. With the latest figures, the country's positivity rate now stands at 16.09 per cent. The latest figures indicate that the Covid caseload in India over the past weeks has gone up massively. This is for he first time since the third wave of COVID that the country is witnessing a surge in daily cases.

Indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from being under control despite the return of near-normalcy across society and the economy, a top epidemiologist has cautioned that India's COVID cases are doubling every 4-5 days.

The currently dominant variant of COVID-19 in the country is the highly contagious XBB.1.16 recombinant strain of Omicron. As per studies, this variant comes with the highest amount of mutations in its spike protein, making it capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity.

