Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 XBB.1.5 Variant Cases Rising In India, INSACOG Warns

India COVID Updates: The country's total COVID infection tally now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,040).

In the last 24 hours, India has logged a total of 104 new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the country's total tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,040), the Union Health Ministry stated on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry further added in its statement.

Meanwhile, in one of the worst-hit states in the last three COVID waves in India -- Kerala Health Minister has announced that the state is re-implementing COVID safety rules that were in place during the peak pandemic times. The ministry announced that all people in the state will have to mandatorily wear masks in all public places, workplaces, and gatherings. Apart from this, the state has also directed to take effective measures to ensure that proper social distancing is being followed at all places.

