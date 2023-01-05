live

Coronavirus Live Updates| China ‘Under-representing’ Impact Of Pandemic, Under-reporting Deaths: WHO

Amid the current outbreak, the country also stopped publishing the daily COVID tally and deaths.

WHO has recently alerted that China is "under-representing the true impact" of the pandemic and also might be underreporting COVID-related deaths. The global health watchdog expressed concern over the limited definition of a COVID death in the country that might be leading to cases being undercounted.

In a statement on Wednesday, Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme said that the definition of a COVID death is too narrow. In December 2022, China redefined its definition of a COVID death, meaning that only those who die of respiratory diseases are counted.

As per the concern expressed, China has been under-representing the impact of viral sickness in terms of hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and especially in the death tally. Amid the current outbreak, the country also stopped publishing the daily COVID tally and deaths.

WHO representatives have expressed their expectations that China must share more comprehensive data. Ryan also suggested that individual doctors and healthcare providers can report their data and experiences.

