Coronavirus Live Updates: At 12,591, India Reports Highest COVID Jump In 8 Months With 20% Rise In New Cases

COVID-19 Live Updates: India records 12,591 new cases and 10,827 recoveries in 24 hours; the active caseload stands at 65,286.

COVID-19 is making a comeback in India. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged a total of 12,591 new Covid cases, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Covid-19 cases have increased by 20% in the last 24 hours. The sudden jump in daily coronavirus cases comes as highly contagious XBB.1.16, also known as the Arcturus variant spread its tentacles in the country. As per the experts, this variant has several mutations in its spike protein that make it dangerous for even fully vaccinated individuals.

In the updates report, the Union Health Ministry has also said that the COVID death toll in the country has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. How dangerous is the new COVID variant XBB.1.16? Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 is behind the current surge in daily cases. However, talking about the severity level, they have stated that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID-19 developments.

