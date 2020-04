Health is an invaluable asset that one can have. If you are not healthy, then your wealth is of no importance. The COVID-19 pandemic is enough to make people realise that nothing is more important than health.

Since 1950, the World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to promote awareness to different health topics. The idea originated at the First Health Assembly in 1948. The World Health Organization (WHO) sees this day as an opportunity to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year.

This year, the WHO dedicates the day to honour the contribution of nurses and midwives and recognize their vital role in keeping the world healthy. This is a great way to offer salute to the nurses and other health workers, who are putting their own health at risk to protect the broader community from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thehealthsite.com take this opportunity to salute the nurses, doctors and health workers who are on the frontlines in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We would also like to pay a huge tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives while fighting the COVD-19 pandemic.

Remembering the silent heroes

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in December last year, many healthcare workers have died across the globe, including in China, Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, Iran and the US. As per media reports, over 100 doctors and nurses have died combating the novel coronavirus across the world. Nearly half of the casualties occurred in Italy.

In China, at least 13 infected doctors and nurses had died of COVID-19, a Chinese daily reported last month. The country’s National Health Commission confirmed last month that around 3,300 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 in China. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor, was one of the first persons to warn of the new coronavirus before the outbreak exploded in China. He was also among the first doctors to die of the virus. He died in February.

At least 66 doctors have died from the virus in Italy, Italy’s National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists reported earlier this week. Nearly 9,000 healthcare workers in the country are infected with the virus, reports Italy’s National Institute of Health.

Recent deaths in the US, UK

Areema Nasreen, 36, died after testing positive for Covid-19 at the Walsall Manor Hospital where she had worked for 17 years. The nurse, a mother of three, died in the early hours of Friday. She is apparently the youngest health worker to die in the UK after contracting the new coronavirus.

On the same day, another nurse Aimee O’Rourke, 39, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, was announced death. The mother to three girls was died in the critical care unit there after contracting the virus.

Lisa Ewald, a woman who spent two decades as a nurse, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday in Michigan, United States. She was supposed to turn 54-years-old Saturday. Ewald was working as a nurse at Henry Ford Hospital. The nurse apparently contracted the novel coronavirus while treating a COVID-19 patient last month. She was not wearing a protective mask at the time- as per her family.

Ewald, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, was found dead at her home on Wednesday by a nurse conducting a welfare check.

