As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 110 – according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. So far, the virus has killed two people in the country. Globally, more than 167,000 people are known to be infected and over 6,400 deaths have been recorded. As of Monday, the death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China has gone up to 3,213. Outside China, the number has crossed 3,241. While the number is alarming to send you on a panic mode, there is no need to bogged down by fear.

Amid coronavirus chaos, schools, cinema halls, malls and many public places have shut down. Many offices are also allowing work from home to their employees. Meanwhile, people are also panic buying grocery items, personal hygiene products and other household items to stock up in advance.

RISK REDUCTION

It is perfectly okay to be concerned about your health, but don’t give in to knee-jerk reaction. Panic may not help deal with the situation, but extra precaution and care. There is no need to panic because the situation is not as bad as you think. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that your risk of infection is low, if –

You are not in a COVID-19-affected area

you have not travelled to or from regions where the coronavirus is spreading

Or you haven’t come in contact with an infected person

Having said so, prevention is always better than cure. So, you must follow basic protective measures to prevent COVID-19 –

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Keep at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance from people who is coughing or sneezing.

Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue.

If you develop fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical advice promptly.

HOW TO STAY CALM DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC?

The internet is flooded with news about coronavirus, and several rumours are doing the rounds on social media about the COVID-19 pandemic. You may also be getting unsolicited advice and tips from people around you. With your mind overloaded with too many information in this short time, it’s normal to feel some anxiety and stress at this hour. Here’s how you can quell coronavirus anxiety –

Remember that you are not alone

During pandemic, you might feel unsafe or socially isolated. If you are extra anxious, just remember that you’re not alone in this fight.

Limit exposure to media content

Staying informed about the situation is good for your safety, but don’t overload yourself with unreliable news, especially from social media. Instead rely on trusted sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the Union health ministry’s official website.

Set a routine and stick to it

If you’re working from home, your usual schedule might change. Set a new routine according to your new work schedule. Give yourself enough time to relax in between work and get enough sleep. Also, do some exercise and eat healthy foods. Try to avoid caffeine and alcohol as these can increase your anxiety.