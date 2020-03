Don’t mingle with other people who live in the house with you if you are in self-quarantine because of coronavirus. @Shutterstock

It is official now. The World Health Organisation has declared the ongoing coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, which means that every person on earth is at risk of this disease. Being in quarantine is now a very real possibility for everyone. Today, health tips from us will ease the way for you. Worldwide, the number of cases has gone up to more than 124,000 with a death toll of 4,500. India, too, saw a massive surge in cases. Taking this fact into account, the Indian government has suspended all tourist visas till April 15. In a way, India quarantines itself from the world for a month to fight the spread of the disease. If there is an outbreak near you or if you need to quarantine yourself, our health tips today will help you follow the rules. This will go a long way in preventing the spread of the disease. But first let us understand the difference between self-quarantine and self-isolation. You self-quarantine yourself if you have been exposed to the coronavirus. Whereas, if you are in self-isolation, you are symptomatic, and you have to follow a stricter protocol. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you are in self-quarantine.

No mingling with others in the house

Don’t mingle with other people who live in the house with you. This means that you need to stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom if possible.

Stay away from pets

Try not to pet and cuddle your pets when you are in self-quarantine. They too may be prone to the disease, though not much is known about this yet. But, why take a chance? The case of the Hong Kong dog who had traces of the coronavirus is an example.

No visitors

Tell everyone to keep away from your house. This is not the time to entertain any visitors. You may make an exception only in dire circumstances.

Be in touch with healthcare professionals

If you feel sick and require medical attention, call ahead. Or better still, consult a doctor on the phone. If you need advanced care, first call, get the details and then get out of the house. There are ambulances especially for people in self-quarantine. So, you may want to call one of these.

Protective masks are a must

You need to wear a protective facial mask whenever you are around other people even at home. Though a single use surgical mask is ok if you don’t have symptoms, go for the N95 respirator masks if you display any symptoms.