India witnessed the third coronavirus death today, after a 64-year old man died at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital. The virus had earlier killed two people, one in Karnataka and other in Delhi.

As per the ministry of health and family welfare website, the total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India has reached 137. At 36, Maharashtra is on top of the list. With more cases of COVID-19 emerging across the state, Maharashtra has gone into partial lockdown mode. The state government has announced to shut government offices for next 7 days. However, offices dealing with essential and emergency services will continue to function. As per media reports, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government is also considering suspension of Mumbai local train services to avoid spread of Coronavirus.

The district magistrate Gurugram has also advised all offices located in the region to allow their employees to work from home till March 31, 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19.

India is still in phase 2 of coronavirus outbreak

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 182,400 people and claimed over 7,100 lives. In terms of coronavirus outbreak, India’s condition is currently believed to be a little better than countries like China, where the virus originated, France and Italy.

According to Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India is still in stage 2 (local transmission) of coronavirus outbreak.

Different stages of coronavirus outbreak

According to experts at ICMR, there were four states of this deadly COVID-19 disease. They have decoded the different stages as follows –

Stage-1: Getting imported cases

Stage-2: Local transmission

Stage-3: Community transmission

Stage-4: When the disease turns into an epidemic

Measures taken to prevent third stage of COVID-19

What is the third stage or community transmission? It happens when a person who is not exposed any infected patient or travel history to countries where the virus is circulating tests positive for coronavirus.

So far, the coronavirus infection has not gone into community infection in India. The central government is taking stern precautions to prevent stage 3.

The ICMR has intensified random sampling of people who display flu-like symptoms but don’t have any travel history to the affected countries.

As many as 72 functional Indian Council of Medical Research laboratories are conducting tests for coronavirus. 49 more will be active by the month end, Bhargava said on Tuesday.

He also urged private laboratories to offer COVID-19 diagnosis free of cost.