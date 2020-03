A group of researchers have found that COVID-19 can survive in the air for hours in fine particles known as aerosols.

Till now many scientists believed that coronavirus only spreads from surface. And so, they have been advising people to frequently wash their hands to avoid the infection. But a preliminary study has revealed that the novel coronavirus can even survive in the air for hours.

A group of researchers have found that COVID-19 can survive in the air for hours in fine particles known as aerosols and can spread quickly like SARS. They say COVID-19 can be detected up to 3 hours after aerosolization and can infect cells throughout that time period.

The study was posted on the preprint database medRxiv. However, the finding is still preliminary as has not undergone extensive peer-review.

The researchers still don’t know how high a concentration of viable SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is needed in practice to infect a human being. However, they noted that aerosols can potentially travel across far greater distances.

The current scientific consensus is that most new coronavirus transmission are via respiratory secretions in the form of large respiratory droplets on surface.

How is India dealing with the coronavirus outbreak?

As of March 15, the total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India is 93, including two deaths- according to the ministry of health & family welfare. However, various media reports said that Maharashtra has overtaken Kerala as the state with the maximum number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has reportedly emerged as the worst-hit state by the pandemic in the country with 31 positive cases. Kerala is running at second with 22 positive cases.

As a precaution, the Maharashtra government has shut down all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centres, public places till March 31. All public events, religious processions, etc., have also cancelled till March 31.

The IIT-Bombay has also suspended all classroom and laboratory instructions till March 29.

Second coronavirus positive case in Telangana

In a similar move, the Telangana government on Saturday ordered closure of all educational institutions and banned public gatherings till March 31. It also announced closure of cinema halls, pubs, bars, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, museums, zoo parks, indoor and outdoor stadiums.

The state cabinet also sanctioned Rs 500 crore for measures required to check the spread of coronavirus. Telangana recorded second coronavirus positive case on Saturday after a man, who had recently returned from Italy, tested positive. A techie first tested positive for coronavirus in the state. He was discharged from hospital on Friday.

Samples of two other suspected cases have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation

Lucknow also reports second confirmed case

In a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Lucknow, a 20-year-old man was tested positive on Saturday morning. The man, who is a resident of Indiranagar, is now kept at the isolation ward of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

He came in close contact with the female doctor, who had tested positive on Wednesday. The doctor is at present undergoing treatment at the KGMU. The 35-year-old woman had come to Lucknow along with her husband from Canada on March 1.

With inputs from IANS