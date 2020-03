The singer, who has admitted that she had signs of the flu for 4 days or so, got herself tested and the results came out positive. Image credit. Instagram

Coronavirus cases have surged in India and most parts of the country is now almost is a lockdown situation. In such a scenario, it has come to light that Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor attended a party attended by high-ranking bureaucrats and ministers in Lucknow in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Kanika, who had returned from London, has since tested positive and is in isolation in a city hospital. She allegedly hid her travel history and partied at a 5-star hotel. The singer, who has admitted that she had signs of the flu for 4 days or so, got herself tested and the results came out positive. Her family is in quarantine and many people who she met in Lucknow are also in isolation. She is the first Bollywood celeb to test positive for the virus.

Following news of this case, almost the entire city of Lucknow has been placed under lockdown. Attempts are still being made to trace people she may have come in contact with.

Be responsible

This case highlights the need to practice self-awareness at all times in this moment of crisis. If anyone has any symptoms that may remotely seem like coronavirus signs, you must get yourself tested immediately and not take it lightly. Any flu-like symptoms may indicate coronavirus. This is a highly contagious disease and you need to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. The most common symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough, runny nose, headache, body ache and fatigue. It has now come to light that you may also face stomach problems and this may manifest before any other symptoms are visible. You may experience stomach ache, diarrhoea and nausea.

If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, notify your doctor. It is the responsible thing to do and you will also get prompt treatment.

Take precautions

You need to take proper precaution against this disease. If you suspect any contact with any infected person, you need to go into self-quarantine immediately. This is a must. Other than this, you must wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds. Work up a lather and wash behind the hands and under the nails. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water is not available. Avoid crowds and wear a mask if you visit sick people. This will ensure that the virus does not spread easily and you will also be keeping yourself and others safe.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus