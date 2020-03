Nobody is safe from this deadly coronavirus pandemic. Elderly people with underlying health factors such as hypertension and diabetes are believed to be more vulnerable to COVID-19. Smokers are also said to be at higher risk of contracting the disease. Recently, a study in Chine suggested that people with blood type A may be more prone to the coronavirus infection, while those with type O seem more resistant to it.

Until now, newborns and babies appear to be less affected by the coronavirus. However, three new studies cautioned that the virus may reach the foetus in utero.

In case the coronavirus crosses the placental barrier, it may pose a risk to the foetus earlier in gestation, when the foetal brain is most vulnerable. As a result, the studies warrant concern for pregnant women.

Placenta protects foetus from germs

Pregnant women are often more susceptible to respiratory infections, like the flu. However, it is still unclear if they are more likely to get the new coronavirus. The researchers are also unclear what effect the virus has on the foetus.

According to experts, the placenta act as a barrier to viruses and bacteria. It allows transportation of the antibodies from the mother. Still, some viruses can reach the foetus and wreak havoc. For example, Zika can cause microcephaly and deep neurological damage if it contracts in the first and second trimesters.

One study in China concluded that the new coronavirus did not appear to pass from mother to foetus. But two other studies, published in JAMA, suggested it reaches the foetus. Both studies found antibodies in newborns that recognize the coronavirus. These antibodies are too large to be transported through the placenta.

In one of the studies, researchers found high levels of IgM in a baby two hours after birth and its level increasing over the days. This finding argues that the newborn was exposed to the virus during delivery, suggesting that the coronavirus could potentially cross the placental barrier.

A third study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, also suggested the possibility of vertical transmission. Three of 33 newborns of women infected with the coronavirus showed mild signs of disease. As a result, the doctors said they could not rule out transferring the virus from the mother to the foetus as the source.

Shortcomings of the studies

The studies are small, and the researchers did not test the placenta, umbilical cord blood, or amniotic fluid for virus. Also, newborn throat swabs did not test positive for the virus’ genetic material.

