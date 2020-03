The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have urged older adults to stay at home as much as possible to avoid getting COVID-19.

The data on the coronavirus outbreak suggests that older people are more vulnerable to the deadly disease. As per figures, there has been more fatalities among the elderly worldwide due to coronavirus outbreak.

Some studies have shown that people aged 60 and older are twice as likely to have serious complications if they get COVID-19. The risk is even higher for those with chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes. According to health experts, multiple factors like underlying conditions and low immunity put elderly people at higher risk of death in the case of a pandemic like novel coronavirus. Considering this risk, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have urged older adults to stay at home as much as possible to avoid getting COVID-19.

If you have older adults at home, make sure they take extra precautions to ensure they stay safe. Here are some ways to boost your senior loved ones’ immune system.

Get a flu vaccination

Researchers say getting an annual flu vaccination can help older adults reduce their risk of infection by 40 to 60 percent. Fluzone and Fluad are two flu vaccines that are specifically good for older adults ages 65 and older.

Eat a healthy diet

Eating fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins C and E, beta-carotene and zinc is another way to boost their immune system. Older people should also reduce intake of sugar, fat, and processed foods. Instead they should incorporate whole grains and lean proteins in their diet.

Stay active

Staying physically active is also important to keep your body strong enough to be able to fight off infections and viruses. Exercise can promote blood circulation and strengthen your immune system. Walks, bike rides, yoga classes are best forms of exercise for seniors.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can lower their immune system response and make them more susceptible to viruses and illnesses. Engaging in activities such as reading, or gardening may help reduce stress level in older adults.

Get adequate sleep

Sleep helps respond better to stress and inflammation, as well as improve response to the flu vaccine. Getting adequate sleep is important for older adults to improve brain function, concentration, and memory. Older adults should aim to get at least seven and a half to nine hours of sleep per night.