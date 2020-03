Most of the trails are in the preliminary stage. So, it is not clear yet if these drugs are effective against COVID-19 or not. ©Shutterstock

As there are currently no vaccine for coronavirus, researchers are testing if drugs used to treat some viral infections can also fight COVID-19. A combination of anti-HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir was widely recommended for use in treatment of COVID-19. However, a study in China found that the treatment with this combination drug led to no better outcomes in COVID-19 patients. Now researchers have apparently shifted their attention to malaria pills to fight against rapidly spreading coronavius pandemic.

Researchers have started using malaria pills – chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – for treating people infected with new coronavirus. Studies are underway in many countries, including China, France and the United States, to see the effectiveness of the pills. However, there is still no firm evidence to show that they are effective.

Why malaria drugs?

The highly contagious COVID-19 respiratory illness has killed more than 18,000 people worldwide. But unfortunately, there is no cure for it yet. Currently, even the most severely ill patients largely receive only supportive care such as breathing assistance. According to CDC, some U.S. clinicians have started anecdotal use of hydroxychloroquine at different doses to treat coronavirus patients.

Chloroquine is a synthetic form of quinine found on the bark of the cinchona plant. It has been used since ancient times to treat fever. Hydroxychloroquine is a less toxic version. Currently, both the drugs are used to combat malaria. Research also indicate that chloroquine could be used against some viral infections.

Does it really work?

A French research team who conducted a 24-patient trial of hydroxychloroquine reported their initial results last week. It showed that 25% of patients given the drug still carried the coronavirus after six days. Results on patient outcomes are still awaited.

However, trial results from Chinese researchers showed that chloroquine treatment of COVID-19 patients had clinical and virologic benefit. Chloroquine treatment is now recommended for the coronavirus illness in China.

A 30-patient Shanghai study of hydroxychloroquine showed the drug worked no better than standard care for patients with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota has launched a 1,500-person trial to see whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19.

The United Kingdom, Norway and Thailand are also conducting trials of the malaria drugs.

