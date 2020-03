According to the Ministry of Health, there are now 492 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. @Shutterstock

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe. India is in complete lockdown with all states and Union Territories taking drastic measures to curtail movement of people in a desperate bid to contain the spread of the disease.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

Today, India enters the 2nd day of the 21-day country-wide quarantine where 1.3 billion citizens will stay at home. India is, basically, in self-isolation from the world. With the number of confirmed cases now 649, let us look at the latest on the coronavirus front in India.

Private hospitals to admit coronavirus patients

Private hospitals will begin treatment and admission of Covid-19 patients from Thursday. This comes after a surge of Covid-19 cases across India and the threat of community transmission. Till now, private hospitals collected throat swab samples for suspected coronavirus patients only and there were no admissions.

Zonal DCs can now take action against landlords evicting healthcare professionals

The government has empowered zonal Deputy Commissioners to take ‘strict penal action’ against landlords who are forcing doctors and paramedical staff to vacate their rented premises. According to a notification, this kind of behaviour is tantamount to obstruction of duty of essential services.

All states, UTs to set up a 24/7 control rooms to address any grievances

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up 24/7 control rooms with helplines at state/district level. These centres will address grievances and problems that may arise for providers of essential goods and services during the 21-days lockdown period.

Covid-19 contagion spread to Goa, North East India

In Goa, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 3. Manipur and Mizoram in North East India has one positive case each. The North East was, till now, untouched by the virus.

CASES SURGE IN INDIA AND ACROSS THE WORLD

According to the latest figures released by the by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, currently, India’s COVID-19 toll is 649. This includes 593 active cases, 13 deaths, 42 cured/discharged and 1 migrated. Active cases exclude deaths, cured, discharged and migrated cases. With India under complete lockdown, health professionals are urging everyone to maintain social distancing and follow the precautionary measures.

Elsewhere in the world, the situation is no better with most countries in lockdown mode. There are now 416,686 confirned coronavirus cases around the world and the death toll stands at 18,589. US has seen massive surge in cases and has overtaken Europe as the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak with 51,914 confirmed cases. The UK government is enforcing a 3-week lockdown as the number of positive cases rose to 8081 in the country. In France, the virus has infected 22,025 people so far even as the death rate in Italy shows a slight fall. Meanwhile, Spain has reported that more than 3,600 fatalities and 39,673 positive cases. According to the National Health Commission, in mainland China, there has been an increase in coronavirus cases. New cases are mostly imported in the country. There have been reports of more locally transmitted cases including one in Wuhan, from where the disease originated. This comes after China reported no new cases for a few days.

TESTING IN INDIA

India has broadened the testing parametres to include asymptomatic people who fall in the high risk category. Around 12 private labs are now authorised to test for COVID-19 and there are 15,000 collection centres for samples across the country. Of these, five labs are in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Tamil Nadu and one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka. The government has also put a cap of RS 4500 on each corona virus test. According to guidelines, this may include Rs 1,500 for a screening test for suspect cases and an additional Rs 3,000 for confirmation test.

UPDATE ON THE VACCINE FRONT

There is no cure or vaccine for COVID-19. Doctors are isolating patients and treating symptoms. But scientists are racing against time to develop a vaccine at record time. The human trial for one such vaccine has already started in the US. But it will be available in the market only after about a year. China and Europe have also started clinical trials for a vaccine. But the journey of a vaccine from trials to the market is a long one. People need to prepare themselves to wait for more than a year before they get the benefits even as the World Health organisation warns of an accelerating pandemic.

Meanwhile, researchers are also investigating the use of the drug chloroquine, commonly used in the treatment of malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, in coronavirus cases. This drug may be able to reduce the duration of symptoms, as well as viral shedding. This will help prevent the spread of disease. Researchers of a study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents say that hydroxychloroquine (Plaqenuil) used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin (Zithromax or Azithrocin) may reduce coronavirus symptoms. But there have been no definite results as yet and a confirmed treatment may still be a long way off.

ON THE LOOK OUT FOR POSSIBLE TREATMENT PROCEDURES

With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of abating, experts across the world are working against time to develop a cure and a vaccine to the disease. Acknowledging the seriousness of the current situation, the World Health Organisation has fast-tracked the trial of 4 existing treatment procedures as possible cure for the new viral threat. In an unprecedented move, the premier organization has announced a global trial, called SOLIDARITY.

WHO is currently focusing on four treatment procedures that may prove useful against the coronavirus. The first is an experimental anti-viral compound called remdesivir. The second is a combination of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, used in malaria treatment. The third is a combination of two HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir. Experts say that these drugs, when used in combination can inhibit coronaviruses. The fourth is a combination of lopinavir, ritonavir and interferon-beta, an immune system messenger that can cripple viruses and regulate inflammation. It showed promise in fighting MERS virus.

Scientists need to find a cure fast. If they take the normal route, it will probably be years before we see any kind of a cure. So, they have opted for the next best solution – repurposing drugs already approved for other diseases. These drugs are relatively safe. They are also contemplating unapproved drugs that showed promise during the SARS and MERS outbreaks.

