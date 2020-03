The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe. India is in near complete lockdown with 30 states and Union Territories taking drastic measures to curtail movement of people in a desperate bid to contain the spread of the disease.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

The whole of India is in lockdown and curfews have been passed in many areas. With the number of confirmed cases almost reaching 500, let us look at the latest on the coronavirus front in India.

Domestic flights grounded

The Government of India has suspended all domestic flights from midnight today. It will be in effect till March 31. This comes in the wake of suspension off public transport like interstate buses, trains and sealing of borders.

Police clears Shaheen Bagh protestor

Anti-CAA protesters of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, who had resisted all efforts by authorities and appeals by many to call off their protest in the face of the coronavirus threat, were forcibly removed from the road where they had staged a sit-in since December last year by the police.

Tihar Jail to release 3000 inmates to ease congestion

Tihar Prison authorities said that they will try and release around 1,500 convicts on parole and 1,500 undertrial prisoners on interim-bail. But there will be no release of dangerous prisoners. This will ease congestion and help with social distancing measures.

First case in the Northeast

A 23 year old from Manipur is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Northeast India. Till now, this region had escaped the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

CASES SURGE IN INDIA AND ACROSS THE WORLD

According to the Ministry of Health, there are now 492 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. Of these, 41 patients are foreign nationals. There have been 9 deaths so far and 36 people have been cured and discharged from hospital till date and one person has migrated. With India under complete lockdown, health professionals are urging everyone to maintain social distancing and follow the precautionary measures.

Elsewhere in the world, the situation is no better with most countries in lockdown mode. US has seen massive surge in cases and has overtaken Europe as the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The UK government has ordered a 3-week lockdown as death toll climbed to 335 in the country. In France, the virus has claimed 850 victims so far even as the death rate in Italy shows a slight fall in fatalities. According to the National Health Commission, in mainland China, there has been an almost two-fold increase in coronavirus cases. New cases have doubled to 78 after infected travellers arrived here from abroad. There have been reports of more locally transmitted cases including one in Wuhan, from where the disease originated. This comes after China reported no new cases for a few days.

TESTING IN INDIA

India has broadened the testing parametres to include asymptomatic people who fall in the high risk category. Around 12 private labs are now authorised to test for COVID-19 and there are 15,000 collection centres for samples across the country. Of these, five labs are in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Tamil Nadu and one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka. The government has also put a cap of RS 4500 on each corona virus test. According to guidelines, this may include Rs 1,500 for a screening test for suspect cases and an additional Rs 3,000 for confirmation test.

UPDATE ON THE VACCINE FRONT

There is no cure or vaccine for COVID-19. Doctors are isolating patients and treating symptoms. But scientists are racing against time to develop a vaccine at record time. The human trial for one such vaccine has already started in the US. But it will be available in the market only after about a year. China and Europe have also started clinical trials for a vaccine. But the journey of a vaccine from trials to the market is a long one. People need to prepare themselves to wait for more than a year before they get the benefits even as the World Health organisation warns of an accelerating pandemic.

Meanwhile, researchers are also investigating the use of the drug chloroquine, commonly used in the treatment of malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, in coronavirus cases. This drug may be able to reduce the duration of symptoms, as well as viral shedding. This will help prevent the spread of disease. Researchers of a study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents say that hydroxychloroquine (Plaqenuil) used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin (Zithromax or Azithrocin) may reduce coronavirus symptoms. But there have been no definite results as yet and a confirmed treatment may still be a long way off.

