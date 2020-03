The novel coronavirus has claimed nearly 13,000 people around the world

India recorded another coronavirus death today amid unprecedented shutdown ‘Janta Curfew’ to curb the spread of virus. As per media reports, a 63-year-old man passed away after due to the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. This is the second death case in Maharashtra and the fifth one in India. The man was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on March 21. The Ministry of Health and Family welfare has also confirmed the report.

The total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra is said to have reached 74, with 10 new cases reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all the 263 Indian students stranded in Italy have returned to Delhi safely. The special Air India flight carrying the students landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport today at 9.15 am.

They will be taken to the ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility in Delhi after thermally screened at the Delhi airport.

Indian students still stranded in Kuala Lampur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Centre to help bring back Indian students stranded in Kuala Lumpur. Around 250 are stranded at the Kuala Lumpur airport due to the cancellation of flights to India.

In a letter to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Vijayan sought the Centre’s immediate intervention to help the students and ensure their safe return.

India tightens preventive measures

As per the Union Health Ministry website, there are 296 active coronavirus cases in the country. India saw 65 new cases on Saturday. With the number of positive cases surging across the country, the central and state governments are leaving no stones unturned to facilitate conditions for social distancing.

India is observing an unprecedented shutdown ‘Janta Curfew’ today to curb the spread of novel coronavirus cases in the country. To avoid community transmission (stage 3) of coronavirus infection, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revised its strategy for testing people for the COVID-19 virus.

The revised guidelines say all hospitalized patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now have to go for COVID-19 testing.

It also encourages private labs for free or subsidized testing in this hour national public health of emergency.

Meanwhile, Punjab has joined the list of states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar, which have announced either a complete or partial lockdown. The Punjab government announced that it will enforce lockdown till 31 March.

Global scenario

The novel coronavirus has claimed nearly 13,000 people around the world, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Italy recorded 793 deaths on Saturday. France, Spain and Germany also report steep rises in confirmed cases and fatalities.

However, there is some respite in China. No new cases of coronavirus were reported in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, for four days in a row.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus