We cannot resist touching our faces. This habit is so spontaneous that we don’t even notice it. Scientific studies suggest surprising facts about this study. A Journal Of Occupational And Environmental Hygiene research studied people in their offices for three hours. What they found was startling. They touched their faces for almost 16 times an hour. Surprisingly, medical students, who are supposed to be more evolved and aware, were also no better, found another research. According to the research featured in the American Journal of Infection Control, in an hour’s time, medical students put their hands on their face for about 23 times. Well, touching your face can increase your risk of catching the COVID-19 infection by quite a few notches.

WHY YOU SHOULDN’T TOUCH YOUR FACE

COVID-19, the new species of coronavirus, follows a human-to-human route for transmission. This, in fact, is common to many other respiratory infections. There are two ways by which the infection can get transmitted. “When a person coughs, and sneezes, it comes out in the form of droplets. Due to their heaviness, these droplets will ultimately settle down. They cover a horizontal distance and then fall. That horizontal distance is about 3 feet or 1 metre. If your distance with a person is lesser than that, then the droplets from his cough or sneeze may touch your body. If the droplets touch your hand, and you rub your eyes, nose or with it, the COVID-19 virus, like other germs, get a passage into your body,” explains Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director – Max Healthcare & Senior Director – Institute of Internal Medicine. It was found out that apart from the air, COVID-19 germs also tend to survive on different surfaces. “After travelling horizontally for 1 metre, these viruses fall and settle wherever they get a chance to do so. For example, if you’re in a lift, they may settle on the walls, the buttons, the doors, so on and so forth. If you are in an office, then the COVID-19 viruses may settle down on your chair, table, laptop, mobile, etc. We can say, these germs can survive on various surfaces between 6-12 hours. They sneak into your body via your hands when you touch your nose, eyes and mouth,” adds Dr. Budhitaja. Many people think that washing hands is enough to prevent passing the infection, which isn’t completely true. No matter how keen you are on washing your hands frequently, it doesn’t prevent the infection from transmitting into your body.

HERE’S HOW TO STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE

Touching your face is a commonplace behaviour which goes almost unnoticed. You don’t even know that you are touching your face. That’s why it may be difficult to get rid of this habit. But don’t here are some easy-to-follow tips that will help for sure.

Keep reminding yourself not to touch your face

Be alert and more aware every time you wish to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Just take a brief pause.

Keep your hands busy or hold a tissue

Yes, these two tricks will work for sure. While spending lazy moments at home during the quarantine days, try to make sure that your hands aren’t idle. Having a tissue in your hand can also help. It’ll remind you that you need to keep your hands away from your face.

Use a scented hand sanitizer

The fragrance can work as an effective reminder that you shouldn’t touch your face, every time you are about to do so.

Let your palm be on your lap

Make this a habit. Whenever you are sitting, place your hands on your lap, keeping them as close as possible.

Touch something else

If you are unable to keep your hands off your face, then try to replace this habit with a new one. Having a stress ball or something like a string of wooden beads may help to keep your hands distracted from your face. However, you need to sanitize whatever you choose for your hands.

Wear gloves

If all of these efforts fail and you still can’t refrain from touching your face, then start wearing gloves when you are free at home. It can work as an effective reminder that you shouldn’t touch your face. Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.