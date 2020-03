Well, there is no magician who can protect you against coronavirus with his magic wand. It’s us, who have to take small but significant steps to safeguard ourselves against the deadly COVID-19. One of these ‘significant steps’ is revving up our immune function. While we can’t say that a strong immune system assures 100 per cent protection against coronavirus, it reduces our risk of catching the infection for sure. Experts all over the world and a spate of studies suggest the same. In fact, compromised immunity makes senior citizens more vulnerable to COVID-19. The best way to up your immune function is to eat mindfully. Celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija suggests that including vitamin D in your meals can work wonders to your immunity. Makhija has captioned her recent Instagram video on immunity and coronavirus like this: “One vital nutrient that can help us keep the deadly coronavirus at bay. #vitaminD #coronavirus #immunity…” The other weapon to strengthen your immune cells is yoga.

A research published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine suggests that yoga can be a helpful aid in boosting your immune system. Research suggests that yoga does so by reducing your stress levels. Here are a few simple yoga poses that can help you build a stronger defence mechanism.

Shishuasana (Child pose)

This is an excellent pose to relieve the congestion of the chest and build a better immune system.

How to do it

Sit on your heels on the floor.

Keep your knees together.

Slowly, lower your forehead and bend forward to touch the floor while exhaling.

Keep your arms alongside your body, making sure they’re facing up.

Alternatively, you can reach out your arms towards the front with palms placed facing down on the floor.

Now that you are in this pose, gently press your chest on the thighs.

Hold for 45 seconds to 1 minute. Regulate your breath.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

This pose opens up your heart and improves blood circulation pumping more oxygen to all your cells including the ones in your immune system.

How to do it

Lie down with your back on the floor.

Put your feet inwards towards the hips.

Your feet should be parallel to each other.

Knees should not be pointing outwards.

Now lift yourself up with your stomach going towards the ceiling along with your back, hip and thighs.

Chin and chest should be locked.

You can either keep your hands sideways or engage them in supporting your back.

Inhale while going up, hold, exhale while coming down.

Halasana (Plow pose)

Halasana pose is a backward bend that help in increasing the count of white blood cells in the body. These cells can be called the foot soldiers of your immune system.

How to do it

Lie flat on the floor keeping the arms by the side of the body.

Slowly lift the legs off the ground until they are perpendicular to the floor. Keep them straight and together.

Gently press your arms against the floor and raise your buttocks. Continue to roll the spine till your big toes reach the ground over your head. Don’t force your feet to touch the ground. Keep the legs straight.

Try to keep the spine as straight as possible.

Bring your arms closer and interlock the fingers of both of your hands.

In the final position, the chin has to be placed in the center of the collar bones.

Stretch the legs and arms in the opposite direction. Hold the pose for around 15 seconds to a minute.

