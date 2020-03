Deepika Padukone took the Safe Hands challenge on Twitter and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands.

Coronavirus has brought the country and the whole world to a halt. The number of COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 700 mark. The virus killed 17 people while 66 have been cured so far. However, the entire country will continue to be under lockdown till the middle of April. Amidst all this, our Bollywood celebrities are making every effort possible to spread awareness among their fans about handwashing, a crucial measure to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay. Recently, actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others took to their social media accounts to share posts on how to wash hands properly.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone took the Safe Hands challenge on Twitter after the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her for the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared a video where she is seen washing her hands. The actress was also seen wearing a mask throughout her video. She captioned her video saying, “”Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together! I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe”

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra also took the challenge on being nominated by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO’s director general). She posted a handwash video on her Instagram handle with caption saying, “I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here’s a song to ensure you’re doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste”

Bipasha Basu

Another Bollywood celebrity, Bipasha Basu shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows how to wash your hands properly. She captioned her post saying, “Happy Friday my loves!!! I hope you all are taking extra precautions with everything going on with #coronavirus. One of the best things to do is to PROPERLY wash your hands!! Here’s a video we shot to show you the correct way to wash your hands.”

Kartik Aaryan

Recent Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, has been seen in Instagram and Tiktok videos, rapping on coronavirus. In the later part of the video the actor is seen cleaning his hands with a sanitizer. He captioned his Insta post saying, “Jab tak Ghar nahi baithoge, Main yaad dilaata rahunga ! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa. Keep spreading the word – @_abhiprabhu__”

Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela also took the handwash challenge and uploaded a video on Tiktok where she is seen dancing alongside handwashing actions.

