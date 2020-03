The province also registered no increase in new COVID-19 cases.

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on Friday in Wuhan, the former hardest-hit city in central China’s Hubei Province.

The province also registered no increase in new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to its health commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hubei saw three new deaths, all of which were in Wuhan.

