In a letter addressed to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a senior Congress MLA from Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur, has urged the minister to reopen liquor shops of the state. “When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat,” he wrote. The alcohol stores in Rajasthan have been shut as part of the lockdown measure. Also Read - Hypertension drugs may increase risk of COVID-19: Don’t let your BP shoot up during the lockdown

Rumours about miracle cures of COVID-19 have been rife throughout the world. Starting from bleach and alcohol to breastmilk and alcohol, everything has been touted as a potential cure for the novel coronavirus, which has killed above 2 lakh people worldwide. Among all the COVID cure claims, the myth about alcohol’s capacity to cure the condition has probably been the most prominent. It seems to be the most dangerous too. Some estimates suggest that between February 20 and April 7 this year, more than 700 people have lost their lives to alcohol poisoning in Iran, considered to be the epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East. They died, after taking methanol, the simplest form of alcohol, believing it to be a weapon against the novel coronavirus. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 35,043 as death toll reaches 1,147

THE ORIGIN OF ALCOHOL AND COVID-19 MYTH

Doctors all over the world and global health bodies like WHO, FDA and CDC recommend the usage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers as a protective measure against COVID-19 infection. Probably, this is the origin of the rumour about the efficacy of boozing against this infection. However, WHO has debunked the myth that drinking alcohol can kill the novel coronavirus. This global health agency has also stated that spraying alcohol or chlorine will not kill the virus that has already sneaked into your body. Here is what you should know about using a hand sanitizer: Also Read - Happy hypoxia: A mysterious COVID-19 symptom that has left doctors baffled

According to the recommendations of the CDC, one should use a hand sanitizer that comes with 60 per cent alcohol.

Non-alcohol-based sanitizers are not effective against viruses

Alcohol-based sanitizers should be used in the absence of soap and water. Washing hands frequently with warm water and soap is essential.

FACTS AND FICTIONS ABOUT ALCOHOL AND COVID-19

There is more than one myth about boozing and COVID-19 prevention. WHO helps you dispel quite a few of them.

Myth: Alcohol consumption kills the novel coronavirus.

Fact: The novel coronavirus, which leads to the COVID-19 infection, cannot be destroyed by drinking alcohol. It works as a disinfectant to your skin at a concentration of 60 per cent. However, it is ineffective to any pathogen when ingested. In fact, alcohol can increase several heath risks if you after you are infected by the novel coronavirus.

Myth: Drinking strong alcohol can save you from the viruses you have inhaled.

Fact: No, it is not going to disinfect your mouth and throat and protect you against the COVID-19 infection.

Myth: Beer and wine can up your immunity against the COVID-19 infection.

Fact: No, they can’t help you develop any immune resistance against the novel coronavirus. In fact, they may weaken your body’s defence mechanism.

HOW ALCOHOL IMPAIRS YOUR IMMUNE CELLS AND INCREASES YOUR RISK OF COVID-19 INFECTION

When a pathogen (bacteria, virus, etc.) enters your body, your immune cells invade and kill it. Doctors are of the opinion that alcohol makes it tough for the immune system to gear up against harmful germs. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be said that your lungs are the most vulnerable organs of the body. Alcohol has a damaging effect on the immune cells and fine hairs of your lungs. Both are responsible for driving away pathogens. This provides easy access to viruses, including the novel coronavirus, increasing the risk of severe complications. Research shows that boozing may lead to serious lung disorders like adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) pneumonia, tuberculosis, so on and so forth. Experts are of the opinion that this is likely to be true for COVID-19 infection too, which primarily hot your lungs.

