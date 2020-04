Arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects one or multiple joints. The primary symptoms of arthritis, a condition that debilitates millions across the world, include Joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. You may also experience other manifestations like restricted range of motion, redness of skin around the inflamed joint. There are more than 100 variations of arthritis and the most common form is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Being an autoimmune disorder, RA may increase your risk of COVID-19 infection. Moreover, those with this condition may be more likely to experience severe symptoms of this condition, thanks to their compromised immunity. Experts all around the world are of the opinion that immunocompromised people are more vulnerable to this condition and have a higher chance of catching a stronger strain of the novel coronavirus which has killed millions all over the world. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 31,332 as death toll reaches 1007

RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND COVID-19: IS THERE A LINK?

A research featured in Autoimmunity Reviews observes that rheumatoid arthritis impairs your immune function, which is a significant risk factor for the COVID-19 infection. Many other studies have also indicated the same. There are many factors that increase the COVID-19 risk of a person with rheumatoid arthritis. Generally, this autoimmune disorder affects people during their old age. As we all know, the elderly population is more at risk of catching the COVID-19 infection. Moreover, the medicines use for the treatment of this type of arthritis suppress the immune system, increasing your risk of catching the novel coronavirus. However, you shouldn’t stop taking them or change their dosage without consulting your doctor. The third factors that can make you fall prey to this virus easily if you are living with RA is an associated medical condition. Yes, most people with this disease have other underlying conditions too. Also Read - Blood cancer and COVID-19: How to manage patients with myeloma during the pandemic

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH RA

If you are living with Rheumatoid arthritis, you need to be extra cautious about your health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You need to be more strict about maintaining physical distance and restricting your movement. Also, watch out for the manifestations of COVID-19 minutely. The most common symptoms include symptoms fever, breathing difficulty and other respiratory issues. However, there are some unusual sings of this disease too: Loss of taste and smell, chills, shivering, headache, muscle pain, etc. Also, make sure that you have enough supply of the medicines essential for you, especially if one of your prescription drugs is hydroxychloroquine. You can consult your doctor about changing or reducing the dosage of a particular medicine that you are on. But don’t make a change on your own. Stopping your meds may can lead to a flare-up, stressing your immune system all the more. You may discuss with your doctor to assess your risk factor of COVID-19 section. Also Read - Abdominal pain, cardiac inflammation in kids may be linked to COVID-19, say experts

GENERAL PRECAUTIONS THAT RA PATIENTS MUST FOLLOW

Apart from the extra precautions, people living with rheumatoid arthritis need to follow the general protective measures recommended to keep the COVID-19 infection at bay. The general precautionary measures include:

Staying at home and maintaining physical distance

Maintaining a distance of 6 feet with people at home

Wearing face mask when going out, if need be

Washing hands frequently with soap and warm water for 20 seconds

Using an alcohol-based sanitizer in case soap isn’t available

Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as countertops, keyboards, and phones

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.