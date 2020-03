The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 disease as a global pandemic, and has officially announced the name of the coronavirus as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS – CoV-2). Amidst the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, there is a dire need to know the symptoms and take appropriate precautions to stay ahead of any misinformation being circulated. With a staggering growth in the number of cases worldwide, here are the symptoms that you must keep a check on.

Coronavirus symptoms to watch out for

Exposure to Coronavirus might not immediately have any symptoms and might appear after 2-14 days. If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, you must seek medical attention immediately:

Sore Throat

Fever

Cough

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Nasal Congestion

Runny Nose

Body Ache

While COVID-19 has flu-like symptoms, being a respiratory infection, it also causes shortness of breath, bronchitis and pneumonia. With timely medical attention, around 80 per cent of those who get infected with the virus can be cured. It has been estimated that 1 in every 6 people get seriously ill to the stage where they find it difficult to breath. If a person has an underlying condition such as blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems and any other diseases that weaken the immune system, they are more susceptible to the COVID-19.

What should you do if you have symptoms?

If you think you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, you must stay at home and call your doctor for consultation. Talk to your doctor about your symptoms, their severity. Based on the information provided by you, the doctor will diagnose:

The range of symptoms you are experiencing (mild to severe)

Age (If you are an elderly person)

Whether you have any underlying condition

Contact with a COVID-19 positive person

On evaluating the doctor will prescribe prescription or lab tests as per the symptoms. For people with mild symptoms, try to stay at home to avoid contact with other people, rest, take medicines regularly and drink plenty of fluids. However, if your symptoms tend to deteriorate, seek medical help immediately.

