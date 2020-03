The most common sight these days is everyone around you wearing a mask which resembles a scene from an apocalyptic movie. Preventing SARS-CoV-2 or the novel coronavirus is indeed the only thing that is occupying our minds. Now, it is advised to wear a mask to protect yourself against the virus but, is it mandatory for everyone to wear a mask? Let’s check some facts

Should I wear a face mask?

If you are healthy, you should not wear a mask unless you are looking after a COVID-19 patient, however, if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you should get a face mask. You must also wear it if you test positive for the SARS-CoV-2. In case you do not fit the above two clauses, self-quarantine is recommended at this moment.

Facemask: To wear or not to wear

To protect oneself against COVID-19, the use of specialized masks called N95 respirators is advised. This mask is thicker than the ordinary mask. However, it is not recommended for the general public because wearing these masks for a longer duration makes it hard to breathe. Additionally, to know how to wear these masks properly requires special training.

Where can I get an N95 mask?

Getting an N95 respirator mask is not a problem. You can get the mask online. However, we should not buy these in bulk because these might lead to a shortage of masks in the market. This will put the health professionals who are treating COVID-19 patients at risk.

Should we get face masks for our pets?

Many people are worried about their pets. There has been an increase in demand for canine masks in China. As a result, some pet owners are making their dogs wear a surgical face mask. The World Health Organization has not commented if the pets can be infected as well. However, it has been advised to be careful.

What else should I know about face masks?

While using a face mask is helpful against COVID-19, the protection works best if you follow basic hygiene practices such as washing hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based solutions. Another thing to keep in mind is when you wear a mask, make sure that there is no gap between the mask and your face.

Where should I discard my face mask?

A very important thing you must know about using face masks is where to dispose them. Firstly, once your face mask becomes moist, you must discard them immediately. Never re-use single-use masks. While removing the mask, avoid touching the front portion of the mask and remove it from the backside. Throw the mask in a closed trash can and clean your hands with soap and water or use a sanitizer.

With no vaccine available for SARS-CoV-2 presently, taking necessary precautions is a mandate. Washing hands, sanitizing commonly-touched surfaces and self-quarantine are some of the most important measures to be followed. In case you have any flu-like symptoms, consult a doctor immediately.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.