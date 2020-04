Sanitizer contains inflammable contents like 62% ethyl alcohol which is very high when it comes to the chances of catching fire.

COVID-19 is at its peak and so is the usage of hand sanitizers. Health experts from around the globe are strongly recommending the usage of sanitizers and soaps to maintain hand hygiene. This is because the COVID-19 viruses sneak into your body through your mouth, nose and eyes via the hands. Well, there is no denying the importance of hand sanitizers in the times of COVID-19 pandemic, but do you know that these hygiene products come with potential burning hazard? Recently, a 44-yr-old man from Rewari suffered a 35 per cent burn, thanks to a hand sanitizer. His kurta caught fire from the cooking gas he was standing close to, after he spilled hand sanitizer on it accidentally.

A 44-yr-old man from Rewari was admitted y’day with 35% burn injuries.He got injured after fire broke out when he spilled hand sanitiser on his clothes that caught fire due to close proximity with cooking gas.He’s stable:Dept of Plastic&Cosmetic Surgery,Sir Ganga Ram Hosp, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

What makes a hand sanitizer inflammable? The ethyl alcohol content of hand sanitizers is quite high, around 62 per cent. This is an extremely inflammable chemical. So, is it okay to switch to non-alcohol-based sanitizers to keep ourselves safe from COVID-19 and fire? Unfortunately, no. Experts are of the opinion that they aren’t effective. Moreover, non-alcohol based hand sanitizers comprise of an antibiotic element called triclosan which is also said to be dangerous for our health. Various studies on the component are still in progress.

What precautions should be taken?

You need to be cautious while using a hand sanitizer. Here are a few precautions you need to take:

· Keep sanitizers away from kids

· Avoid keeping the sanitizer near your kitchen’s gas stove or any inflammable thing which can catch fire.

· Try not to use a sanitizer at home. Instead, use good old soap and water to clean your hands if you want to avoid fire hazards.

OTHER HEALTH IMPACTS OF USING A HAND SANITIZER

As suggested above, whenever you are at home make use of soap and water to wash your hands. Use sanitizers only when you have to step out as the using them everytime can be hazardous. If you are a obsessed with cleanliness and cannot do without a sanitizer take a look at these dangers which hand sanitizers carry with them:

Bacteria become antibiotic resistant

Antibiotics are used to kill the bacteria but what if these pathogens get immune to them? Triclosan, an antibiotic compound used as an ingredient in sanitizers make bacteria resistant towards antibiotics. Also, it ends up killing the good bacteria in your body as well.

Poisoning by alcohol

Alcohol-based sanitizers don’t contain triclosan but that doesn’t make them completely safe. Other active ingredients like ethyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol may lead to alcohol poisoning, if you drink it accidentally.

Triclosan can cause hormone problem

Another harmful effect of triclosan is that it can cause hormonal imbalance. Studies conducted on animals have shown that this component may take your hormonal balance haywire.

Weakens the immune system

Even though sanitizers are used to build your immunity against germs, some studies have shown that triclosan can actually harm your immune system. This can make you vulnerable to infections and allergies. According to a study conducted at the University of Michigan School of Public Health , high levels of triclosan make kids and teens more vulnerable to hay fever and allergies.

