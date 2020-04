The novel coronavirus, which emerged at the end of December last year, has brought the whole world to a standstill with its alarmingly rapid spread. As of today, this virus, which causes the COVID-19 infection has affected nearly 3 million people worldwide. The global death toll currently stands at 1,98,842, according to the World Health Organization. In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 29,435 while as many as 934 people have lost their lives to it. One of the main reasons behind our inability to tame this extremely contagious virus is that experts know very little about it. Moreover, the novel coronavirus has perplexed researchers with its constantly evolving behaviour in terms of complications, transmission, reaction to possible treatment options and symptoms too. Also Read - India not far behind in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine: 6 companies taking the lead

At the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors identified fever, cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties and other respiratory issues as the tell-tale symptoms of this infection. But with time, the novel coronavirus started manifesting through signs that experts hadn’t thought of. That’s how the symptom list of COVID-19 infection kept on expanding through these four months. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US has come up with a new list of COVID-19 manifestations and it includes chills and headache among others. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 29,435 as death toll reaches 934

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS LISTED BY CDC SO FAR

According to this US body, chills, accompanied by constant shivers could signal a COVID-19 infection. The other unusual symptoms that have featured in the recent CDC list include headache, sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, muscle pain. Earlier, they had declared fever, cough and difficulty in breathing as potential symptoms. The CDC also recommends that you should seek immediate medical intervention if you experience manifestations like pain or pressure in the chest, breathing trouble as well as lips and face turning blue. However, a runny nose or common cold, which leads to sneezing, isn’t usually linked with COVID-19. However, you should consider consulting a doctor if these symptoms are severe too. Also Read - Guava: The super fruit that may help us fight COVID-19 infection

NEW COVID-19 SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

As already mentioned, the COVID-19 infection has come up with new manifestations from time to time. Here, we take you through a list of them. Most of them are listed with CDC while some are not.

Loss of smell

Much before the CDC recognised it as a symptom of COVID-19 infection, ENT experts and researchers suspected loss of smell to be a potential sign of this deadly disease. The scientific term for loss of smell is anosmia. Evidences from countries like South Korea, China and Italy indicate that many COVID-19 patients experienced anosmia. In fact, a Nature journal study finds that 30 per cent of 2000 South Korean COVID-19 patients experienced lost smell.

Loss of taste

The American Academy of Otolaryngology-– Head and Neck Surgery had found a month back that people with COVID-19 infections were complaining of dysgeusia, a compromised sense of taste. So they recommended that doctors should factor in this symptom while testing a person for this infection.

Gut issues

Research has found preliminary evidences that COVID-19 infection may come with digestive issues like nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and reduced appetite. According to a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, 48.5 per cent of its participants (COVID-19 patients from Hubei) came with gastrointestinal issues while 7 per cent didn’t experience the most common symptom: Respiratory troubles. CDC doesn’t have gut issues in its symptom list.

COVID Toes



Though not listed by CDC, it has recently been found that COVID-19 can manifest itself through bruises and lesions on the feet. This COVID-19 symptom has been experienced mostly by young adults in Spain, Italy and France. People with this infection come with chickenpox-like marks on their toes, evidences suggest. The first patient to complain of this manifestation was a 13-year-old boy from Italy. According to experts, this is still a very rare manifestation. It has instances of only one in five patients in the hospitals of Italy. Additionally, doctors have also found that these dermatological manifestations may not be accompanied by respiratory symptoms. They speculate that inflammation in the blood vessels may be responsible for this manifestation of COVID-19.

Muscle Pain



CDC’s latest list of COVID-19 symptoms includes this manifestation. Earlier, scientists had indicated at muscle pain as a probable sign of the COVID-19 infection. In fact, a 46-year-old British COVID-19 patient had shared his tryst with acute muscle pain while he was suffering from the condition.

