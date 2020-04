There are three types of face masks available in the market: Surgical masks, N-95 respirators and homemade masks. Choose the right one for yourself.

The case of novel coronavirus, which has taken the lives of thousands all over the world, shows no signs of taming down. The death burden of COVID-19, the infection caused by this virus, is increasing at an alarming pace all across the globe and in India. What is more worrisome is, experts and research bodies are yet to find a cure or preventive drug for this fairly unknown virus. So, doctors and other health care experts from across the world are suggesting three protective measures to reduce your risk of COVID-19: Maintaining social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks. In fact, different Indian cities and states, including UP, Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha and Pune, have made masks compulsory in public places.

There are three types of masks in the market: N-95 respirators, surgical masks and the homemade cloth masks. The question is, which type should you wear? Here’s a low-down on different types of face masks, the kind of protection you can expect from each and the right way to use them.

FACE MASKS DECODED

As already mentioned, there are three types of face masks. Here, we explore each to help you find out which one you should wear and how to use these masks.

Surgical masks

Surgical masks, loose-fitting as they are, cover your nose, chin and mouth. Though the design varies, generally a surgical mask looks flat and rectangular and comes with pleats or folds. While the top portion of the mask harbours a metal strip, there are elastic bands that hold it in place while you are wearing it. You can either loop it behind your ears or tie it behind your head. These disposable masks cannot protect you against COVID-19 infection because they are unable to filter out aerosol particles. There’s considerable amount of air leakage from the sides as you breathe in. However, surgical masks can play a crucial role in preventing contagion. This is because they are able to trap infectious respiratory droplets. So, wear a surgical mask only if you are a COVID-19 patient, or are caring for one.

Precautions

· Wash your hands before putting on the mask. Use soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.

· Check if it has tears or holes before you start using it.

· Avoid touching the mask while wearing it or taking it off. However, if you must, clean your hands before doing so and wash them afterwards.

· Don’t re-use a surgical mask. Throw it away in closed garbage. Wash hands after disposing.

N-95 Respirators

This mask is circular or oval in shape and tight-fitting, unlike a surgical one. While its elastic bands keep an N-95 respirator attached to your face, its exhalation valve (found in some varieties) ease your breathing amidst heat and humidity. This mask can protect you against tiny respiratory droplets infested with the the novel coronavirus, splashes, sprays, and large droplets, and small pathogens including viruses and bacteria. However, N-95 respirators should be reserved for healthcare professionals and caregivers, given their scarcity in the market.

Precautions

· You need to fit-test an N 95 respirator before using it. Make sure that it creates an appropriate seal on your face, or else, its effectiveness against germs will reduce.

· Follow this up with a seal test. An N-95 respirator cannot offer a tight seal to kids and people with beards.

Homemade masks

As already mentioned, N-95 respirators and surgical masks are more important for healthcare professionals, caregivers and patients of COVID-19. So, homemade masks are advised for asymptomatic people in public places. You should wear them while visiting a grocery store or a pharmacy where you may not be able to maintain adequate physical distance. You can make a mask at home with your discarded clothes. The best fabric for a homemade mask is cotton. Caveat: It provides very limited protection against viruses. So, make sure that you wash your hands frequently to keep the germs at bay.

Precautions

You need to ensure that your homemade mask is clean. Wash it before every reuse. So, it’s best to have at least two in stock. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth while taking off the mask. Wash hands after removing. A mask shouldn’t be used for infants under the age of 2, or someone who can’t remove it.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.