Coronavirus or COVID-19 has taken the world by surprise with its unmanageably rapid spread. As governments seal their borders, impose visa restrictions, shut down offices, educational institutes and movie halls, life seems to have come to a halt. While government initiatives are a must to control the situation which is blowing out of proportion almost each passing day, it is equally important for us to take precautionary measures. These include physical distancing, maintaining good hygiene standards, reaching out to a doctor on spotting the symptoms and being more vigilant about people who are in the high risk zone.

Recently, scientists in China found that people with blood group A may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection than others. The ones who have type O blood group, on the other hand, have considerably lower risks of getting infected. The sample size of the research was 2000. They were infected patients from China with blood group A. It was found that the rate of coronavirus infection was higher in them and their symptoms were also more severe. the study revealed that out of the 206 coronavirus patients who lost their lives to this condition, 85 had type A blood and 52 were found to be with type O. Though this is only a preliminary study and more research is required to reach a conclusive inference, doctors have been suggested to take factir in the patients’ blood group while deciding on the line of treatment.

What if you fall in the type A category?

If your blood group is A, you may need more vigilant observation and protective measures for risk reduction. The treatment modality for this group may also necessitate a more aggressive approach. However, there is no need to panic. Falling in the blood group A doesn’t make you 100 per cent susceptible to coronavirus. On the other hand, if you belong to the type O category, it does not mean you are absolutely safe, either. Experts recommend that irrespective of your blood group, you need to follow the same precautionary measures to combat the deadly virus.

How to reduce the risk

Scientists are on the verge of finding a vaccine for coronavirus. However, currently there is no other means for prevention and risk reduction than avoiding exposure to the sources of coronavirus.

Rub your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds before washing them off with water.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes or nose with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick and get yourself checked immediately.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a napkin when you cough or sneeze.

Wear a facemask if you are sick or caring for people who are affected by coronavirus.

Keep cleaning and disinfecting the surfaces that you touch frequently: Table tops, doorknobs, kitchen counters, etc.

