With the onslaught of coronavirus continuing, we are all on in search of a magic potion that that can safeguard us against this deadly virus. Unfortunately, there is none, yet. One oral vaccine for coronavirus is in the pipeline. But it will also take some time to be functional. However, the good news is, having a strong defence mechanism reduces your risk of catching the virus. So, the need of the hour is boosting your immune function and vitamin D helps you do that apart from giving you strong bones and teeth. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija also believes in vitamin D’s immune boosting capacity. Probably that’s why she has recently shared an Instagram video with this caption, “One vital nutrient that can help us keep the deadly coronavirus at bay. #vitaminD #coronavirus #immunity…”

In her Instagram video, Makhija says, “One nutrient which is often overlooked when you talk about immunity and nutrition is vitamin D. It is soon going to be plucked out from the category of vitamins and be called a hormone because it is that important and needed for 800 different pathways in our immunity as well as our brain.”

Vitamin D and coronavirus protection: The connection

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is a respiratory infection manifesting through symptoms similar to those of cold and flu. Several studies have established a connection between vitamin D deficiency and respiratory tract infections like bronchitis or cold. Actually, vitamin D keeps the body’s immune system strong, an essential to fight germs, including those that affect the lungs and the respiratory system as a whole. Probably that is why some experts are of the opinion that it can be effective against coronavirus.

Some studies suggests that amping up the dosage of vitamin D can work as a protection against this virus. In fact, previous studies have shown that your risk of respiratory tract infection reduces if you take 4000IU of vitamin D every day. Research also found that conditions of people suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (a respiratory disease) improved significantly after taking vitamin D supplements for a year. Additionally, there are studies which claim that deficiency of this vitamin can up your chance of getting respiratory infections including coronavirus.

How to get enough vitamin D

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. However, there are some food sources as well: Cheese, egg yolk, orange juice, soy milk, salmon fish, etc. vitamin D supplementation along with sunlight and these foods will ensure that you have enough of this nutrient. However, don’t go overboard on vitamin D supplements. Supplementation for a long period can cause hypercalcemia, that weakens your bones, and damages your heart and kidneys.