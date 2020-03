Shilpa Shetty is one fitness freak and just like almost every day, she shared a workout-motivation post.

Physical toll apart, the coronavirus pandemic has come with another burden: Emotional fallout. With fear and panic all around us, there is a lot of stress that we are going through. Many of us, who are in self quarantine or isolation, are experiencing depression and other psychological challenges. Boredom is also one of them. Exercises can be a good way of sailing through these trying times at home. They will not only relieve you of the monotony of this forced ‘staycation’ but will also keep you in fine fettle. That is why our Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to motivate fans about staying fit while spending time alone at home. Right from Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood celebs are sharing their workout videos on Instagram which you must take your cues from. Take some ‘fitspiration’ from their posts amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara recently shared an Instagram video where she is seen practising Tabata workout. She captioned the post saying, “I support Janta Curfew! 🇮🇳 Meanwhile fitness and motivation I Pursue! I sincerely urge this to become a worldview. Stay Fit. Stay Safe. Stay Home. Tabata Workout 20 seconds of-

Burpees Squat Jumps Mountain climbers Reverse Lunges Shoulder taps in high plank Jumping jacks 2 reverse lunges and 1 squat jump Burpees again”

Vicky Kaushal

In his recent Insta post, Vicky was seen working out with dumbbells inside his home. He captioned the video saying, “Ab dumbbell hoga”. The actor even shared a picture before this video of different sizes of dumbbells. Well, now this is motivating, isn’t it?

View this post on Instagram Work(out) from Home! #QuarantineStacking 💪🏽 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Mar 18, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is inspiring her followers to practise yoga at home. She shared a video while performing surya namaskar and captioned her post saying, “This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it’s a great workout! I do 108 yoga to the rescue!!!”

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one fitness freak and just like almost every day, she shared a workout-motivation post. The actress is seen posing with her son inside her gym. Her caption says, “Today, even my Monday is a “SONDAY“. Mommy + Son motivation = Monday motivation?! My competition is in house. Have to work really hard, It’s never too late guys… Your time is NOW or NEVER.”

Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of her with a yoga mat on her terrace with a caption saying, “Being home #SelfLove #TerraceWorkout”

View this post on Instagram Being home 🏡✨🥰💜 #SelfLove #TerraceWorkout A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Mar 23, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.