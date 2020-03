Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachhan and others have taken to their social media handles in order to share safety guidelines with their fans.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a halt with travel and visas being restricted. While the global figures confirm the total number of coronavirus cases to be 167 515 (Data source: WHO; date: 16th March), the numbers are surging rapidly in India too. Currently, India is home to 137 COVID-19 patients and has reported three deaths, the latest being in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has so far reported 36 cases followed by Kerala with 24 cases. While the whole country is busy taking precautionary measures, Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and others have taken to their social media handles in order to share safety guidelines with their fans. Here’s your ultimate Bollywood guide to coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his twitter account to share a few lines to express his views on coronavirus with a dash of poetry. He uploaded a video where he is addressing the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak and giving basic advice on prevention, including washing hands and staying safe.

T 3468 – Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she is seen folding hands in a namaste to greet people at different events. It has been advised to limit physical contact with people to prevent the spread of coronavious. She has captioned her video saying, “It’s all about the Namaste 🙏🏻 An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! ❤️”

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of Earth with a mask on Instagram and wrote, “As we all battle this virus. I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It’s time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost.”

Shilpa Shetty

Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty posted a video on Twitter guiding her followers on how to build immunity while staying at home. She wrote, “Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let’s utilise this ‘precious’ time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building stronger immunity.”

(1/2)

Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let’s utilise this ‘precious’ time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building a stronger immunity. Here’s how you can pack in a proper routine using just the staircase. pic.twitter.com/dvODTPNaH4 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 16, 2020

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif long with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, encouraged her fans to work out at home and stay active. Yasmin shared a series of videos where she and Katrina are seen working out.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.