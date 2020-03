Airline major IndiGo, India's largest carrier in terms of market share, said that it will reduce domestic schedule operations on Sunday.

Domestic carriers will curtail or even cease operations during the ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 which was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, budget carrier GoAir said that it will voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday, March 22, in support of the curfew.

“GoAir will voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday, March 22, in support of the Janata Curfew proposed by the Honorable Prime Minister,” the airline said in a statement.

At present, GoAir flies to 27 domestic destinations.

“The airline will be operating approximately 60 per cent of its normal domestic schedule, in order to accommodate those with urgent travel requirements on that day,” the airline said.

“Going forward, responding to the various travel restrictions imposed worldwide, most of our international flights are suspended and additionally, given the reduction in domestic demand, we are trimming our domestic India operations by approximately 25 per cent for now.”

Additionally, full-service carrier Vistara will also operate on a reduced network on Sunday.

“Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, March 22 on account of ‘Janata Curfew’. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon,” a Vistara spokesperson said.