Amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases in India, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has decided to start a tele consultation facility for its follow-up patients. “The service will commence soon,” an AIIMS official told IANS.

“Many patients whose appointments are now cancelled due to the lockdown and chronic patients can consult doctors through this facility,” said the official, adding, “Doctors in various departments will resolve the health related issues through telephone.”

Earlier, the hospital had closed its Out Patient Department (OPD) services here and at all other centres as part of measures to contain coronavirus. The order was notified on March 23 and the OPD was closed a day later.

