As many as six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number to 27.

According to state Health Department, all the six had recently returned from different countries.

A 24-year-old man, who had arrived from London via Dubai, was found positive. The unmarried man hailing from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was admitted to a designated hospital here.

A 23-year-old resident of Hyderabad with history of travel from London via Doha, was also tested positive. The third case is a 26-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh. He had returned from Sweden on March 16. Another man who had come from Sweden on March 14 was also found infected. The 34-year-old is a resident of Ranga Reddy district.

An unmarried resident of Bhadradri Kothagudem district was the fifth person be found positive. This 23-year-old had returned from London on March 18.

A 50-year-old housewife from Hyderabad who came from Dubai on March 14 too tested positive.

All the patients were admitted to designated hospitals here and their condition is stated to be stable.

Six new cases were reported on a day when the state was observing 24-hour ‘Janata Curfew’. The state government has announced lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

For more than one week, the state is reporting positive cases almost every day. Two persons tested positive on Saturday. They include the first secondary transmission case. The son of a man, who had returned from Dubai and tested positive on March 19, was also found infected by the virus.

All others had come abroad. They included 10 Indonesians, who had stayed in Karimnagar town for two days.

Telangana on Saturday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and issued new regulations empowering certain officials to take action necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

The Health Department has said that any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not. Any person who has been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 must remain in home isolation for 14 days.

