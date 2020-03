Advancement in medical technology has led to better diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, saving millions of lives every day. With the new novel coronavirus spreading in an alarming rate, scientists across the globe are scratching their heads to find the cure. While the world awaits its cure, emerging technologies like artificial Intelligence (AI) and drones are making great contribution in the fight against the deadly virus. Now, let’s take a look at how these technologies are helping in containing the COVID-19 outbreak –

AI helping speed up screening process

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is helping identify disease outbreaks as well as predict their nature of spread.

A Canadian tech startup first started using AI and machine learning to detect the coronavirus outbreak. They used AI algorithm to analyse multiple sources such as news reports, social media platforms and government documents to predict the outbreak.

Another AI developer launched a coronavirus AI solution in China in January that help clinicians detect and monitor the disease more effectively. The AI solution helps speed up the CT diagnosis. These AI tools especially helpful in screening out suspected Coronavirus-infected patients in areas with limited medical resources.

Autonomous sterilization robots

Thanks to autonomous sterilization robots, many hospitals are able to sterilize the quarantined wards without human intervention. Thus, these robots are play huge role in containing the coronavirus infections. Such disinfection robots are deployed across major hospitals in Wuhan to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Drones used for delivering medical supplies

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, drones have become the safest means to transport medical supplies in COVID-19 hit areas. An AI startup based in Singapore launched the first drones to deliver medical supplies between a hospital and a disease control centre in Zhejiang, one of the most severely coronavirus hit provinces in China.

Chatbots updates travellers about coronavirus outbreak

Chatbots are keeping travellers updated about the coronavirus outbreak by providing real-time information of epidemic. In addition, chatbots like “Bebot” provide answers to queries on coronavirus such as symptoms, preventative measures and treatment procedures.