Older people are twice as likely to have serious complications if they get COVID-19.

If you have older adults at home, make them stay at home as much as possible to avoid coronavirus infection.

Studies have shown that older people are twice as likely to have serious complications if they get COVID-19. The risk is even higher for people with chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

As a result, public health experts at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have urged older adults to stay at home as much as possible to avoid getting COVID-19.

Researchers say people aged 60 and older are at high risk of death in the case of a pandemic like novel coronavirus. This is because of a multitude of factors like underlying conditions and low immunity.

Coronavirus fatality rate higher in older adults

A recent study which examined coronavirus patients in China found that while the overall fatality rate was 2.3 per cent, the fatality rate rose to 15 per cent in adults over 80.

Another study that reviewed coronavirus cases in China found that 86.6 per cent patients were aged 30-79 years.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) also revealed higher mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in older adults. As per KCDC data, the average mortality rate of COVID-19 patients was 0.6 per cent, and 5.4 per cent in people aged 80 or older.

In the US too, there has seen more fatalities among the elderly.

Two coronavirus deaths in India, both above age 60

As of March 15, the total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India is 107, including two deaths. According to the website of the ministry of health & family welfare, Maharashtra is running in the top with 31 positive coronavirus cases. This is followed by Kerala (22 cases) and Uttar Pradesh (12 cases).

India has so far reported two coronavirus deaths. The latest victim was a 68-year-old woman from Delhi. The woman, who had underlying health conditions, is believed to have been infected by her son who travelled to Switzerland and Italy last month.

The earlier victim was a 78-year-old man from Karnataka. The man who also had underlying health conditions had returned from a month-long visit to Saudi Arabia on February 29.

With input from IANS