As of 23 March 2020, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India including foreign nationals is 415. The virus has killed seven people in the country – two in Maharashtra, and one each in Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka and Punjab. To curb the spread of the coronavirus, several state governments have announced a complete lockdown till March 31.

Self-isolation is the need of the hour to stop or limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But if you experience symptoms that are consistent with the new coronavirus, call your doctor. If your symptoms are mild, you may be able to manage it at home in self-quarantine. But if your symptoms get noticeably worse, it might be time for emergency care. Read on to know when to go to the emergency room for coronavirus treatment.

Mild coronavirus symptoms

Common symptoms of coronavirus include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Even if you have these symptoms, you don’t need to go to the emergency room immediately. It’s better to stay home if these symptoms are mild. The current medical guidance for suspected and confirmed mild COVID-19 cases also suggest managing symptoms at home. This is because –

Testing is still limited in many places

Health facilities need to focus on people with more severe symptoms

Currently there is no antiviral treatments designed for the new coronavirus

Staying at home can prevent overcrowding at hospitals and intensive care units.

How to take care of yourself at home

Even if your symptoms are mild, you need to get in touch with a doctor so that you can get their advice. Your doctor can tell if you need testing and where you can do it. If you have mild new coronavirus symptoms, make sure to

Follow guidance from your doctor and reliable resources like the CDC, WHO, ministry of health and family welfare

Isolate yourself from other people who live with you

Washing your hands frequently

Wear a mask when you’re around other people.

When do you need emergency care?

Immediate medical care is necessary for those having severe symptoms. The CDC suggests seeking immediate medical attention if you’re experiencing difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, inability to get up, a blue tint on your lips or face.

People who can’t catch their breath should go to the emergency room, say experts.

Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, lightheaded or weakness, all these symptoms also indicate it’s time to seek medical attention.

Always call ahead before going to the emergency room. People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should put on a mask before going into the emergency room.

