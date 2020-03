Experts are still trying to decode the modes of transmission of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 18, 000 people worldwide. One thing they are certain about it is that coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. However, it was unclear if the virus is spread through other bodily fluids, such as tears.

A new study has now claimed that new coronavirus doesn’t spread via tears. The researchers at the National University Hospital published their finding in the journal Ophthalmology.

For the findings, the researchers collected tear samples from patients with COVID-19 for about 20 days. But neither viral culture nor reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) detected the virus in their tears.

But their study did confirm that when a sick person coughs or talks, virus particles can spray from their mouth or nose into another person’s face. These droplets can enter through your mouth or nose as well as your eyes, according to the study.

You can also get infected by touching something that has the virus on it — like a table or doorknob — and then touching your eyes.

Know the high-risk surfaces

Recently, a study stated how long the virus can survive on different surfaces. The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that it can survive in the air for around 3 hours. The virus was found to survive for longer hours on certain surfaces. Such as copper for almost four hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours and on plastic and steel for up to 72 hours.

However, the researchers found that the amount of virus became less on each of those surfaces over time. This means that the risk of infection from touching them also comes down over time.

What about the high-touch surfaces?

There are many surfaces that we routinely touch such as mailed packages, groceries and newspapers. Scientists call these ‘high-touch’ surfaces. Are there any risk from touching these surfaces?

Experts say there is not risk in accepting delivery packages, unless the delivery person has the virus. Still, they advise taking precautionary measures such as washing your hands after accepting the package. Since, the virus also persists on cardboard, it is advised to throw the packaging after opening the delivery. Also wash your hands quickly and sanitise surfaces where you placed the package. The inside stuff is not risky, as even if there were any virus, it will die between the time the package reaches you.

With inputs from IANS

