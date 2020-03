If you have symptoms of coronavirus, wear a mask to protect others.

The new coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan on December 31 last year, has infected over 97,000, people worldwide, including 3,345 deaths. The World Health organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus epidemic as a global health emergency.

As of today, the Union Health Ministry confirmed a total of 60 cases of COVID-19 in India, including 16 foreign nationals. Of these, maximum cases (17) are reported from Kerala, followed by Haryana (14) Uttar Pradesh (9) and Delhi (5). The other confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India include Karnataka (4), Rajasthan (3), Union Territory of Ladakh (2) and Maharashtra (2).

Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have also reported one confirmed case each.

With coronavirus cases rising alarmingly in the country, both the central and state governments have taken various precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Here’s a look at some of the measures deployed in India to contain the spread of the virus:

Visa restrictions

The Indian government has suspended visas to German, Spanish and French nationals. People with travel history to Italy, S Korea will also need a ‘negative’ Covid-19 certificate to enter India.

It has also suspended visa on arrival (VoA) issued on or before March 3 to Japanese and South Korean nationals. Earlier the government suspended regular (sticker) visas/e-visas granted to nationals of China, issued on or before February 5. The restriction remains in force.

Mandatory screening

The health ministry made screening mandatory for all foreign nationals since March 4. The precautionary measure is strictly is followed in most airports now.

Preparedness at the national capital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has formed a special task force for all 11 districts. According to the CM, isolation wards have been created in 19 government and six private hospitals.

Thermal scanning of all passengers landing from abroad is being conducted at the airport, Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government has also asked head of departments, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system.

Elsewhere in the country