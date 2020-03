Experts don’t really know if the coronavirus is present in other bodily fluids like vaginal secretions or semen.

Popular dating app Tinder recently warned its users to protect themselves from coronavirus. The app sent out a pop-up that reads, “While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important.” It also asked users to follow prevention measures, such as washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of people to self-quarantine in countries, especially which are severely affected by the virus. Wondering how they might be passing their time at home? Seems like some of them are happily locked inside their house.

A news agency reported that sales for condoms have gone up in China, where the coronavirus originated. Condoms are currently ranking as a popular item purchased from e-commerce sites there – the report said.

As the condom sale increases, one big question arises – Can you get coronavirus from having sex?

Is it safe to have sex during coronavirus outbreak?

Experts really don’t know the answer. The new coronavirus is known as a respiratory illness that spreads via airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Countries like France have discouraged people from kissing on the cheek. But kissing your sexual partner will, of course, be more intimate than a kiss on the cheek. And this intimacy increases risk of swapping respiratory droplets. So, if your partner carries the virus, kissing may put you at risk of getting the infection too.\

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the coronavirus can spread from close contact with someone. Here the experts define the close contact as being within six feet of a person. The WHO also advises maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance from people who is coughing or sneezing.

But experts don’t really know if the coronavirus is present in other bodily fluids like vaginal secretions or semen. As a result, they are not able to say anything on the safety of sexual activity.

However, they say – ‘avoid kissing or getting physically close to your partner if he/she shows signs of the coronavirus.’ Symptoms of coronavirus include coughing, sneezing, and having a fever.