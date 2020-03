. There is no evidence to support transmission of 2019-nCoV associated with imported goods, the CDC adds.

With the number of active coronavirus cases crossing 500, the Indian government has imposed a three-week nationwide lockdown to break the Covid-19 infection cycle. As people remain confined in their homes due to movement restriction, many are thinking of ordering their essential items online. But they are also concerned about receiving packages during the coronavirus outbreak. Could packages sent from online retailers around the world or even within the state carry coronavirus with them? Here’s the experts say about it-

Experts say you don’t need to worry about packages shipped from China or anywhere else outside of the country. Temperature of the air surrounding the packages and projects during shipping is not conducive to viral viability. This is the explanation from a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

The scholar added that for a virus to remain viable, it requires a special combination of environmental conditions. For example, lack of UV exposure, specific temperatures, specific humidity, et cetera. But this environmental condition is not readily achieved in shipping.

So, even if the package is shipped overnight or domestically, there’s nothing to worry about.

No proof that COVID-19 can spread through inanimate objects

The message is backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC0, the leading national public health institute of the United States.

Due to poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces, there is low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures – the CDC explains in its FAQ page.

Coronaviruses are most often spread by respiratory droplets. There is no evidence to support transmission of 2019-nCoV associated with imported goods, the CDC adds.

Surfaces can be disinfected within a minute

One recent study suggested that 2019-nCov can live on certain surfaces for up to three days, especially on stainless steel and plastic. Other members of the coronavirus family, like SARS, MERS and HCoV, are shown to live on inanimate surfaces, including metal, glass and plastic, for as many as nine days.

But there is not need to worry as researchers say inanimate surfaces can be disinfected within a minute. How can you disinfect inanimate surfaces? The WHO suggests thoroughly cleaning the surfaces with water and detergent or applying commonly used hospital-level disinfectants, such as sodium hypochlorite. Researchers believe that this can be effective against the 2019-nCoV too. So, carry on your online shopping without any fear.

