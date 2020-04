The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 57,000 people worldwide, but there are no specific treatments for the disease as yet. With trails of a few potential drugs underway, scientists are hoping a cure or protective vaccine for the novel coronavirus soon.

In the latest development, Australian researchers have found that an anti-parasitic drug already available around the world can kill COVID-19 in lab grown cells. They found that the drug, Ivermectin, stopped the virus, SARS-CoV-2, from growing in cell culture within 48 hours.

The researchers said that even a single dose can essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours. In the next step, the researchers will try to find out if the dosage permitted for use in humans will be effective against COVID-19.

Ivermectin is already found effective in vitro against a broad range of viruses including HIV, Dengue, Influenza and Zika virus.

The finding of the new study offers a new hope in fight against the deadly coronavirus. The study appeared in the Journal Antiviral Research.

In just three months after it first emerged in China’s Wuhan city, the COVID-19 has spread to over 200 countries, sending billions of people into lockdown. Meanwhile, scientists across the world are racing against time to find a cure and vaccine for the deadly virus.

Existing drugs currently used to treat COVID-19 patients

While a few potential drugs are already under clinical trials, doctors are also using some existing treatments for viral diseases to relieve symptoms of COVID-19 patients. Let’s take a look at some of these drugs–

Anti-Malaria Drugs

Researchers are also testing the efficacy of malaria drugs – chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – in the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Trials of the malaria pills are underway in many countries, including China, France and the United States. However, there is still no strong evidence to show that they are effective. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved hydroxychloroquine for therapeutic use among coronavirus patients.

Anti-HIV Drugs

Doctors in many countries are also using a combination of two anti-HIV drugs – lopinavir and ritonavir – to treat COVID-19 patients. The Drug Controller General of India has also approved restricted application the drugs for treating COVID-19 patients. However, the effectiveness of this therapy is not clear yet.

Remdesivir

In the US, a biotech firm is conducting clinical trial of the antiviral medicine remdesivir on Covid-19 patients. Remdesivir is a drug to treat Ebola. Researchers have already used it to treat a COVID patient in the U.S.

Tuberculosis Vaccine

Studies are also on to see if a century-old tuberculosis (TB) vaccine can help fight COVID-19. Australian and European researchers are conducting trials to see if the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine can boost the immune system to reduce respiratory symptoms in people who get COVID-19. Clinical trials are currently focusing on two high-risk groups, health care workers and the elderly.

Some potential COVID-19 drugs in the making

Here are a few potential COVID-19 drugs that are already under clinical trials:

Tobacco plant-based vaccine

A British cigarette company has started pre-clinical testing of a tobacco plant-based COVID-19 vaccine. If testing goes well, the company plans to begin its production in large scale in the next two months. British American Tobacco (BAT) said that it will work on the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis.

MRNA-1273

This is a vaccine developed by Biotechnology company Moderna in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH). According to the researchers, this vaccine will stimulate the immune system to make antibodies that can stop coronavirus from replicating and prevent development of COVID-19. The first human trail of this vaccine began in the US last month. A few healthy adults received the vaccine shots at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Oral Coronavirus Vaccine

Israel’s state-funded Migal Galilee Research Institute has also come up with an oral vaccine for coronavirus. The research team claimed that the new oral vaccine could turn COVID-19 into a very mild cold. Clinical testing of the vaccine is expected soon.

