China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and the Hong Kong-based biotech firm CanSino Biologics will jointly conduct the trial.

Two days after the US began human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine, China has also given the go-ahead for another drug.

Researchers at China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences will begin human safety tests of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine starting this week. The institute, affiliated to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has received approval to launch early-stage clinical trials of the vaccine.

The Chinese clinical trial registration database show the Phase 1 test will enrol 108 healthy people. The initial trial aims examine the safety of the experimental shot in humans.

China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and the Hong Kong-based biotech firm CanSino Biologics will jointly conduct the trial. It will begin from this week and continue till December 31, 2020.

US starts first human trial of coronavirus vaccine

Scientists in the United States began the first human trail of an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 On Monday.

The vaccine, mRNA-1273, was developed by the U.S. biotech firm Moderna and researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Four healthy participants were vaccinated at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The phase 1 study will test three different doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine and enrol 45 healthy adults ages 18 to 55. Each participant will receive two shots, 28 days apart.

The researchers will monitor the participants for 12 months to evaluate both the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine. The researchers believe that the vaccine will stimulate the immune system to make antibodies that can prevent development of COVID-19.

While human tests for COVID-19 vaccine have started, it is not expected to be available for at least a year. The researchers say it will take considerable time to collect the data and figure out whether it is safe and effective.

Experts at the World Health Organization also say it is unlikely for any fully tested and approved vaccine to be available until the middle of next year.

First human trial of COVID-19 draws controversy

The vaccine, mRNA-1273, was not tested in mice before beginning human clinical trials. This has drawn flaks from many experts who fear that this could break various ethical and safety standards. They are also concerned that such trial could put participants at greater risk.

However, some experts say it is justified considering the severity and urgent need of the current situation.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus