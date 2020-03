As has been reiterated again and again, the most important thing to do is frequently wash your hands and avoid touching your face with dirty hands. @Shutterstock

The coronavirus outbreak in India has spiked to 60 in just a few hours. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that so far 44 Indian nationals have tested positive and the other 16 are foreign nationals. Most of the cases in the country are concentrated in Kerala, which has 17 infected people. In Delhi, the number has gone up to 5 and Uttar Pradesh has 9 cases so far. In light of these figures, it is absolutely essential that you practice the oft repeated precautionary measures to keep yourself safe.

As has been reiterated again and again, the most important thing to do is frequently wash your hands and avoid touching your face with dirty hands. Keep your distance from infected people and avoid public places and gatherings. But many people get the basic thing wrong. They wash their hands without keeping in mind certain things. Here, we reveal how you must wash your hands properly to save yourself from the coronavirus infection. It will help you to avoid the most common hand washing mistakes that many people make.

You wash your hands too quickly

This is as common hand washing mistake. If you wash your hands too quickly, you are defeating the purpose entirely. You need to first wet your hands with water. Then apply soap and work up a lather. Rub your hands thoroughly for 21 seconds. Then wash it off under running water. This is the best way to get germs off your hands. Many people just rub soap on wet hands and quickly wash the soap off. This will not help you get rid of germs and pathogens.

You may not use soap each time you wash your hands

Many people think that it is not necessary to wash your hands with soap each time. You are wrong again. If you want to clean your hands properly, soap is a must. This will also help you rub your hands properly and wash for the required amount of time. Soap is essential for removing dirt and microbes. Just washing with water is not enough. Soap will also ensure that you don’t miss spots like the back of the hands or under your nails. You can also use a nail brush to get rid of dirt and germs under your long nails.

You skip drying your hands after washing

Don’t make this hand washing mistake. After washing your hands for 21 seconds, you need to dry them properly. You can use a hand dryer or a towel. The best is a hand dryer or paper towels, which you can throw after use. But if you use a towel make sure it is clean. If your cloth towel is dirty or damp, you may be exposing your hands to germs and microbes hidden in it.

You touch the doorknob or faucet after washing your hands

After washing your hands, use a paper napkin to close the faucet or open the door. This becomes very important if you are using a public washroom. This will ensure that you don’t immediately contaminate your hands with the coronavirus after taking pains to wash properly. You must never ever touch dirty surfaces after cleaning your hands.