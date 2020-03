As seen in China, the young have been spared by the disease and most of the victims are the elderly. @Shutterstock

The novel coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world. India saw the first death from the virus yesterday. The victim, in his 70s, had a travel history to Saudi Arabia. Delhi, which has 6 confirmed cases, have shut down schools, colleges and movie theatres till March 31. Elsewhere too, drastic measures are being taken to contain the spread of the disease. India is in a vulnerable position because of a dense population and an already compromised immunity of people because of high levels of pollution. There are, so far, 75 confirmed cases in India.

As seen in China, the young have been spared by the disease and most of the victims are the elderly. This is the group that is most vulnerable, and they need to take extra precautions to keep themselves safe. People with underlying diseases like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension are also at greater risk from the coronavirus. But that does not mean that the young are not affected. They just have a better chance of recovery. Let us see how the coronavirus affects different age groups.

Senior citizens need to take extra care

Most of the victims of the coronavirus are above the age of 60. Complications are severe and they have a tough time recovering from the disease. They are also more susceptible to breathing problems due to bronchitis and pneumonia. Other than China, we can also take Washington as an example. Most of the deaths here were in a nursing facility and victims were all over the age of 70. Here, cramped living quarter may also have contributed to the fatalities and spread of the virus.

Are young adults immune?

People below 40 are not immune to the coronavirus. But they have a better chance at recovery. This may be because the young enjoy better immunity and they are less likely to have any health complications. But you still have to take case if you fall in this group. Take the usual precautions and avoid exposure to the virus.

Children escape the brunt of the disease

Till date, going by cases in the worst affected regions, children seem to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus. With a few exceptions, they have almost entirely escaped the disease. Even those who contracted it had mild to severe symptoms and there have been no fatalities. But you must still ensure that your little one follows the preventive rules.

What happens if you already have a health condition?

If you have any heart condition, lung diseases, diabetes and any other condition that affects your immunity, you are at a higher risk. Pregnancy may also increase your risk, but this is not a certainty. It actually all comes down to immunity. Most senior citizens already have existing health problems, which is why they have the highest risk.