Since the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019 in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, it has since travelled to almost all corners of the globe in record time. Recognising the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, the World Health Organisation, on March 11, declared this a pandemic. Today, there are more cases outside China and the new epicenter of the disease is now Europe. Italy is in complete lockdown and other places in Europe are following suit. In the US, positive cases have jumped from 2 to 3,487 in under two months. Russia, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, no country or region is today immune from the onslaught of the virus. According to reports, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world today stand at 181,127. This disease has so far claimed 7,115 lives. But around 78,085 people have also recovered after being infected with the virus.

Delhi: Qutub Minar has been closed till 31st March due to #Coronavirus. There are total 8 positive cases in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/gnk5wtDD3Y — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

The Indian scenario

In India, the progression of the disease has been somewhat slow. After the first confirmed case on January 30, 2020, the country saw the second and third cases on February 2 and 3. There was a respite till March 2, when another case emerged in Delhi. Since then, there has been a steady increase in the number of infected people, which is now 126 and 3 people have died since then. Cases may be increasing even as you are reading this. The central and state governments have gone all out to contain the spread of the coronavirus in India. Visas are being suspended and travelers from affected areas are denied entry. Clubs, gyms, movie theatres, swimming pools and places of worship are shutting down. Any place where people gather are risky in the current scenario. In Delhi, gathering of more than 50 people is banned.

#Coronavirus | India preps for long haul, orders 1 million Covid-19 test kits from Germanyhttps://t.co/0dCjyvG2WU pic.twitter.com/c3g5bU7xXA — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 17, 2020

Know the symptoms

According to the latest guidance from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the basic symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have the infection, you may exhibit the symptoms within 2 to 14 days of exposure. Be alert to emergency signs of the disease like difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Prevention

Stay home. Try not to go out if you don’t need to. Otherwise practice the usual safety measures like washing your hands frequently, practicing respiratory hygiene and avoiding public places.