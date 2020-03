The number of coronavirus cases continue to rise worldwide with India reporting 42 positive cases. Many states have declared indefinite closure of schools. Three people are quarantined in Madhya Pradesh and Assam, too, has placed about 400 people in quarantine for suspected exposure to the virus. Elsewhere in the world, cases have jumped to 110,041, and the virus has so far claimed more than 3,800 victims. Coronavirus cases in the US are increasing by the day and Italy has placed its Northern region under lockdown.

With the virus defying all efforts of governments and organisations to contain the spread, many are now hoping that the change in season will bring a respite. Earlier, many experts came up with the theory that the coronavirus may not be able to survive hot and humid weather. But with each passing day, this seems unlikely. Now, the World Health Orrganisation says that this hope may be misplaced.

‘False hope’ that coronavirus will disappear in summer, says WHO

The World Health Organisation’ s Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies programme, says that there is no evidence that the coronavirus will vanish along with the coming of summers. This is an assumption. The WHO warns that world leaders must not assume that COVID-19 is a seasonal menace like the flu. Governments across the world must be prepared for further spread of the virus, warns the premier organisation.

In today press briefing, WHO officials admit that they don’t know how COVID-19 behaves. They reinterated the fact that it is not like influenza. This is a unique virus, with unique features. As WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says, “We are in uncharted territory.”

This is not the flu, says CDC

According to the Centre for Disease Control, most viral respiratory diseases are seasonal. In summer months there are less cases or such diseases. But with the coronavirus, no one can be sure. And, yes, going by the instance of other respiratory diseases, there is certainly scope for hope. But it will be prudent to not base everything on this hope along. Everybody still needs to be prepared for the fact that the coronavirus may not show any signs of subsiding even in the summer months.