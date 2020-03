The coronavirus has claimed its second victim in India as number of infected people rise to 83. Elsewhere in the world, this disease is spreading at an alarming rate. Governments are taking drastic measures to contain the spread of the disease. However, this is proving to be more challenging than previously thought. One reason for the rapid spread may be due to the fact that people with no symptoms may be carriers of the deadly virus. This makes containment almost impossible.

Asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus

A woman in China, who had no symptoms and appeared otherwise healthy, apparently spread the coronavirus to five people. A paper, published in JAMA, was the first claim that an asymptomatic carrier can pass on the virus to others. This is concerning and frightening. Researchers claim that ‘if the findings in this report of presumed transmission by an asymptomatic carrier are replicated, the prevention of COVID-19 infection would prove challenging’. Meanwhile a letter in The New England Journal of Medicine had also reported that a woman from Shanghai, with absolutely no symptoms, had passed the infection to a German man. But later on, it turned out that the woman had mild symptoms of muscle pain and fatigue.

Things to keep in mind

Asymptomatic carriers do not have any of the usual symptoms of coronavirus. They do not sneeze and nor do they have a cough. Since the virus is mostly spread via droplets released through sneeze and cough, experts agree that it is unclear how exactly asymptomatic carriers spread the disease.

The incubation period of the virus is between 2 to 14 days. So, you may have already infected others displaying any symptoms.

Typical symptoms of coronavirus

Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to symptoms of the flu. This includes runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and fatigue. Sometimes, you may also experience diarrhea.

Transmission facts

This disease is highly contagious and spreads via droplets that are released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You get infected when you breathe in these droplets. It can also spread through close contact, like touching or shaking hands, kissing or by touching a surface that was contaminated with the virus and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before you wash your hands.