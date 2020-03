Don’t get obsessed with coronavirus news and social media. Too much information on the subject can stress you out. @Shutterstock

Modern life is hectic and there is no time to sit back and relax. Now, suddenly, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic all of us are confined to our homes. You have to now get used to being in isolation. This is a huge shift and it will take some time getting used to this new reality. Nobody knows how long these restrictions are going to be in place. This is enough to push you over the edge. In such a situation, you need to take extra care of your mental health. Of course, it goes without saying that you must also take care of your physical health too.

Any adverse development causes stress, anxiety and fear. This is a normal human reaction. It can make us behave irrationally and we tend to go into panic mode. That is why it is so important to be mentally strong in such times.

Times like this are particularly distressing for people with existing mental conditions like anxiety and depression. But it affects others too. Such mental conditions can also lead to a faster heart rate, sleep disorders, digestive problems and a general sense of weakness and fatigue. Here, we reveal a few ways by which you can overcome these trying times of coronavirus outbreak.

Take a break

Don’t get obsessed with coronavirus news and social media. Too much information on the subject can stress you out. It is okay to want information but if you are constantly looking for updates, it is not good for your mental health. It can lead to panic and unnecessary stress.

Identify fake news sources

There are a lot of people on social media who propagate fake news. So keep away from such information. Go to reliable and authentic sources only. This will give you a better picture and you will also be at peace knowing the truth.

Connect with family

Make use of this coronavirus crisis to connect with friends and family. Even if you cannot personally visit people, you can still talk on the phone or via video call. This will keep your mood light and help you overcome your stress and anxiety.

Do some breathing exercises

Deep breathing can relax you and keep anxiety away. Do this daily and whenever you feel panic setting in. It will slow down your heart rate and make you calm.

Stay busy

Do things around the house. Clean your cupboard, do some housework, cook, play with your partner and children. Keep busy so that you don’t have time to dwell on the coronavirus crisis. This will keep you physically and mentally fit.

